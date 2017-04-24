Modelling mighty rivers and small-scale processes

The new ELI is 'Investigating small-scale sedimentary processes AND modelling mighty rivers' This activity uses the ‘Mighty River in a small gutter’ Earthlearningidea activity at different scales.
‘Mighty river in a small gutter’ can be used to investigate surface processes, caused by water currents, in the classroom at two different scales.
Pupils of all ages can learn a lot from this activity and have fun at the same time!
More investigations can be found on our website.
No comments:
Post a Comment