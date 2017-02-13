What was it like to be on top of a mountain-building collision?

ELI+

ELI is publishing FREE Earth-related teaching ideas, designed to be practical resources for teachers and teacher-trainers all over the world.We publish new Earth Learning Ideas every two weeks. Some of these activities require the use of some basic school laboratory equipment and some include abstract ideas. We label these activities. Each activity is designed to create pupil participation for maximum learning.All activities are free to download and most require minimal cost and equipment. Best of all, they are fun!